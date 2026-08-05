WRN Daily: Healthcare workers urging lawmakers to create BadgerCare public option

Healthcare workers across Wisconsin are urging state lawmakers to create a BadgerCare public option, arguing that rising healthcare costs are leaving too many residents without access to affordable coverage.

Doctors speaking in support of the proposal say they regularly see patients delay care, skip medications, or go without insurance altogether, leading to more serious health conditions and costly emergency treatment. Dr. Kristen Dall-Winther, a family physician in the Village of Birchwood, said losing health insurance can quickly spiral into a health crisis for patients.

“When people lose health insurance, they don’t stop getting sick. They simply stop getting care until their conditions become more serious, more expensive, and more difficult to treat,” Dall-Winther said. “I think of a 44-year-old woman who I take care of along with her entire family. Since losing it, she’s been hospitalized five times this year alone.”

Supporters of the BadgerCare public option say it would expand access to lower-cost health insurance for Wisconsin families who may struggle to afford private coverage. Healthcare workers also argue that a lack of affordable coverage contributes to overcrowded emergency rooms. Dr. Samantha Crowley, an emergency medicine resident at UW-Madison, said many patients seek emergency care only after delaying treatment because of financial barriers.

“They couldn’t afford health insurance. They delayed seeing their primary doctor. They skipped the medications that they’re supposed to be taking because they were too expensive,” Crowley said. “They often wait until their symptoms become unbearable and they had nowhere else to turn.”

Backers of the proposal say a public option could offer a more affordable insurance alternative for individuals and small businesses. Wisconsin is one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Dr. Ken Schellhase, a Milwaukee family physician, said that leaves gaps in coverage for working families across the state.

“We’re just one of 10 states that actually hasn’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act,” Schellhase said. “The ability for you or your loved ones to get health care should never depend on your income, your zip code, or whether your employer offers affordable insurance.”

Schellhase is among a coalition of healthcare workers calling on lawmakers to approve a BadgerCare public option, saying it would help more Wisconsin residents obtain affordable health coverage and access care before medical problems become emergencies.