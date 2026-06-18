WRN Daily: Hesselbein talks Democratic candidate for governor at WisPolitics event

State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesslebein is not concerned by the crowded field of Democrats running for governor. “I think it really lets the people in the state of Wisconsin decide who they want to be supporting in the November election,” she said during a WisPolitics event in Madison this week. “I think it’s too bad that the Republicans put their thumb on the scale and Trump did endorsing Tiffany early. I think it would have been better for them to have a robust primary as well.”

The winner of the August primary will face Congressman Tom Tiffany in November. Hesselbein said President Trump will be factor in the governor’s race: “Whether it’s that weird party over the weekend, or it’s the Kennedy-Trump Center, or it’s the water at the reflecting pool, or it’s a strange ballroom nobody agreed with. I mean, come on. We have real problems in the state of Wisconsin. We have ideas and solutions how to address those.”

Democrats hope for a trifecta win in November, retaining the governor’s office and picking up majorities the state Senate and Assembly. Hesselbein said Democrats would increase school funding and restore the state’s Stewardship program if they run the table in November, but would propose anything like ACT 10.