WRN Daily: High wildfire danger statewide

There’s a high threat of wildfires across Wisconsin. Despite last week’s heavy rains across much of the state, 70 Wisconsin counties had high or very high wildfire danger as of Wednesday afternoon, with extreme fire danger in Burnett and Washburn counties in northwestern Wisconsin.

The DNR issued a red flag warning for those two counties, prohibiting all outdoor burning. The agency reported seven wildfires on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we can expect periods of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday before warm and dry conditions return over the weekend.

MORE: Department of Natural Resource wildfire information.