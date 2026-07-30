WRN Daily: Hong lead grows in latest MU poll of Dem primary voters

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows increasing support for a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor. State Representative Francesca Hong increased her support to 38% of Democratic voters, with 34% still undecided. The Madison Democratic Socialist had 26% support in the poll released July 22 with 48% undecided. Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes picked up a percentage point at 16%. The first Marquette Poll since current Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez dropped out and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley reentered the race had Crowley at 7%. Former Tony Evers’ cabinet member Joel Brennan and state Senator Kelda Roys were both at 2%. Pollsters interviewed 407 Democratic primary voters July 22 to 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 6.6%.