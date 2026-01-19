WRN Daily: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Ceremony. Held in the State Capitol Rotunda in Madison, it’s the nation’s oldest official state-level MLK Day event, featuring music, speakers and heritage awards. Hosted by Dr. Jonathan Overby of Wisconsin Public Radio. This year’s celebration theme is “The Power of Unity” and will broadcast statewide by WPR and PBS Wisconsin.