WRN Daily: How Last Week’s Bipartisan Surplus Deal Fell Apart

The rapid collapse of a bipartisan plan to spend Wisconsin’s $1.8 billion budget surplus is highlighting sharp divisions within both major political parties, even as leaders initially signaled rare agreement on tax relief and education funding.

The proposal, unveiled last week by Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders, included a mix of property tax relief, direct rebate checks for taxpayers, and increased funding for K-12 education—particularly special education reimbursement. The Assembly passed the measure, but it quickly unraveled in the Senate, where all Democrats and three Republicans voted against it.

Political analysts say the breakdown underscores both policy disagreements and internal party tensions.

U-W La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says the plan may have struggled in part because it lacked stronger backing from Democratic lawmakers from the start.

“Had Evers brought in Democratic lawmakers to the negotiation, it’s quite possible that he would have gotten more buy-in from legislative leaders within his own party,” Chergosky said. “That would have been necessary to pass the bill.”

At the same time, Chergosky noted the proposal also faced inconsistent support among Republicans, further complicating its chances.

“We saw some mixed messages on the Republican side,” he said, pointing to public opposition from figures like Congressman Tom Tiffany. “There was widespread opposition to this deal within Democratic members of the state legislature, even as their Democratic governor is the one who pushed for the deal.”\

The failed legislation would have sent rebate checks to Wisconsin taxpayers, increased the state’s reimbursement rate for special education costs to 50%, and boosted state aid to ease pressure on local property taxes.

Now, with the deal dead, both parties are expected to use the outcome to shape their campaign messaging ahead of the fall elections. Chergosky says Republicans may emphasize their support for tax cuts and relief measures.

“Republican lawmakers have a pretty straightforward message… they tried to provide property tax relief, they tried to provide these tax rebates, and it just didn’t work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats could face criticism from GOP opponents for opposing a plan that included education funding, even as divisions within their own party may become more visible. Chergosky also suggested the dispute could energize the Democratic primary race for governor, where candidates may draw sharper contrasts over fiscal priorities and negotiation strategies.

Looking ahead, the political landscape in Wisconsin could shift significantly after November. The state will elect a new governor, and control of the Legislature could also change—raising questions about whether a similar compromise could succeed in the future.