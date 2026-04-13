WRN Daily: It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

With Severe Weather Awareness Week underway, Wisconsin Emergency Management is reminding residents to take time now to prepare for potentially dangerous storms. Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos says one of the most important steps is knowing where to go when severe weather strikes, especially during a tornado warning. “If you are in your home, think about getting to the lowest area of where you live — a basement or the ground floor — into a room that is not near any windows at all,” Rousonelos said. “For apartment buildings, go to the lowest level and try to have as many walls between you and the outside as possible.”

In addition to identifying a safe place, Rousonelos encourages families to have a clear emergency plan. That includes knowing where to go if severe weather hits while at work, school, or other public places — and how to stay in contact. “Think about what you need to do and what your family needs to do when there is that severe weather,” she said. “Where do you go and what will you do to protect yourself? Also think about how you are going to communicate with each other.”

Emergency officials also recommend putting together an emergency kit ahead of time. Rousonelos says having essential supplies ready can make a big difference during power outages or extended time in shelter.

“It’s good to have some non‑perishable food items and water available,” she said. “Think about having a flashlight and extra batteries. If you have kids, consider bringing toys or activities to help keep them entertained while you’re in your safe location.”

Severe Weather Awareness Week serves as a reminder for residents across Wisconsin to review safety plans before storms develop. More preparedness tips and resources can be found on the Wisconsin Emergency Management website.