WRN Daily: It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month

June is here and it’s time to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy heritage.

The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says Dairy Month just started off as a way to encourage people to drink more milk. “This celebration as June Dairy Month began officially in 1939, but it actually started as National Milk Month back in 1937, and its roots really aimed to promote consuming milk and the great benefits of consuming milk.”

“Now today, this celebration has grown into activities such as June Dairy Month breakfast, promotions at different events across the state, as well as promoting different ways to use dairy products and have those in some of our recipes throughout the summer.”

Hagenow says there are a myriad of events and celebrations taking place across the state, and you can find more online at the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website.

We’ll have more of our interview with Sarah online this month.

Raymond Neupert, Reporter/Anchor