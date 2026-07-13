WRN Daily: Johnson and Baldwin respond to death of Lindsey Graham

Wisconsin’s US Senators reacted to the death of Lindsey Graham. His office said in a statement posted on social media that the Republican US Senator from South Carolina died Saturday evening after a “brief and sudden illness,” at age 71.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

A post from Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said “I am shocked and deeply saddened on the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Lindsey Graham. He was a true American patriot who blended a wonderful sense of humor with a serious and dedicated sense of duty to our country. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

I am shocked and deeply saddened on the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Lindsey Graham. He was a true American patriot who blended a wonderful sense of humor with a serious and dedicated sense of duty to our country. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers… — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 12, 2026

Wisconsin Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin posted “Senator Lindsey Graham devoted decades to public service, including his service in the Air Force and in Congress. I’m keeping his family, his staff, and the people of South Carolina in my thoughts and sending my deepest condolences.”

Senator Lindsey Graham devoted decades to public service, including his service in the Air Force and in Congress. I’m keeping his family, his staff, and the people of South Carolina in my thoughts and sending my deepest condolences. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) July 12, 2026

Under state law, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint a temporary replacement to fill Graham’s now-vacant seat. Graham was up for reelection this year, and state law appears to call for a special primary election on August 11 – with a possible runoff on August 25 – to choose a new nominee. Under that timeline, candidate filing would run from July 21 to July 28. The winner of the primary would face the Democratic nominee, pediatrician Annie Andrews, in November.