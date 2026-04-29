WRN Daily: Judges Dismiss Second Challenge to Wisconsin Congressional Maps

A second legal challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed, with a panel of judges ruling that claims of partisan gerrymandering cannot be resolved under state law.

A three-judge Circuit Court panel rejected a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, a bipartisan group that argued the maps violate equal protection guarantees and voting rights under the Wisconsin Constitution. The panel pointed to a 2022 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision, which held that the state Constitution does not restrict lawmakers from considering partisan advantage when drawing legislative boundaries.

In their ruling, the judges said claims that the maps are anti-competitive or unfairly favor one political party are not grounds for relief under current state constitutional law. Republicans currently hold six of Wisconsin’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a balance that has fueled repeated legal and political disputes over the maps approved by the Legislature. Supporters of the current congressional districts praised the decision, saying it affirms existing legal precedent and provides clarity ahead of future elections.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs, however, said the case is far from over. They indicated plans to appeal the decision to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which now has a liberal majority following recent statewide elections.

The ruling marks the second dismissal of a challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps, reinforcing the uphill battle facing efforts to contest partisan gerrymandering through state courts. While federal courts have largely stepped back from policing partisan redistricting, advocates continue to press state-level arguments as a potential path forward.