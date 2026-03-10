WRN Daily: Keeping hope alive for Tibet’s freedom

A ceremony held in Madison on Tuesday keeps the dream of freedom for Tibet alive in Wisconsin. Members of Wisconsin’s Tibetan-American community joined elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard outside the city county building in Madison for a ceremony commemorating the 67th Anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising against Chinese occupation of their homeland.

In 1959, fighting between Tibetans and Chinese forces caused the Dalai Lama to flee Tibet for India, where he remains in exile today. Community members called on the Chinese Communist Party to negotiate with the Dalai Llama for a free Tibet.

The ceremony including raising the Tibetan flag in front of the city-county building in Madison.