WRN Daily: Kids Count report finds racial disparities for Wisconsin

A new national report shows Wisconsin ranks high overall for child well-being, but deep racial disparities are holding many families back The 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book gives Wisconsin a score of 692, ranking 8th in the nation. However, the data also shows some of the widest gaps in the country between Black and white children.

The report says 28% of Black children live in high-poverty areas, compared to just 1% of white children. Wisconsin also has the nation’s largest high school graduation gap — 28% of Black students don’t graduate on time, compared to 5% of white students. Advocates say differences in school funding and long-standing inequities continue to limit opportunities, especially in the state’s urban areas.