WRN Daily: Legislative Black Caucus Lays Out Priorities For Next Legislative Session

Wisconsin’s Legislative Black Caucus closed out Black History Month by outlining a series of policy goals they hope to advance in the next legislative session, focusing on housing, education, and criminal justice reform.

State Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee said the caucus is prioritizing affordable housing and tenant protections amid statewide shortages. “Our goal is to make housing affordable for all, increase home ownership, and to protect tenants and renters from exploitation. Wisconsin faces a shortage of more than 59,500 affordable rental homes for low‑income households statewide,” Johnson said.

Education equity is another central focus, with caucus members highlighting stark racial disparities in student graduation rates. “The gap in graduation rates between white and Black students is the largest in the country. Our goal is to ensure equitable access to high‑quality education that prepares every child for success,” Johnson said.

They also emphasized criminal justice reform, calling for changes aimed at reducing recidivism and addressing what they describe as cycles of mass incarceration. “Our goal is to end mass incarceration cycles and create a fair, rehabilitative criminal justice system. Our priorities are to reform sentencing guidelines to focus on rehabilitation and lower recidivism,” Johnson said.

With elections this fall, there will be a new governor and could be a different majority in either chamber when the Legislative session starts next year.