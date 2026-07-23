WRN Daily: Marquette Poll finds 45% of Dem primary voters undecided in governor’s race

A new Marquette Law School Poll offers insights into what voters think of Democrats running for governor. Poll Director Charles Franklin offered a caveat to results – the poll finished interviews with 430 Democratic primary voters last Wednesday, before Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez dropped out and before Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley re-entered the race.

Madison state Representative Francesca Hong polled at 26%, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes at 15%, Rodriguez at 11%, former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan at 2% and Madison state Senator Kelda Roys at 1%.

The poll had a 6.1% margin of error with 45% of those Democrats polled still undecided. “That’s down from sixty-five percent in March, but it’s still an awful lot of undecided Democrats,” Franklin said.

Early voting for the August 11th primary is already underway, with the winner to face Republican congressman Tom Tiffany in November.