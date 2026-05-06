WRN Daily: Marquette Poll shows increased opposition to AI, data centers

Sentiment against AI and data centers continues to grow in Wisconsin. Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin says polling last year showed an even split in people who thought data centers were worth the cost.

“But by February, that had jumped up to this 70-30 split that we saw again in March. And we saw opposition rising among Republicans and independents.” Franklin says even people who regularly use AI for work or other reasons feel AI is bad for society.

The results come as a number of communities have passed moratoriums on data center construction. A wider discussion on controlling the spread or regulating the spread of data centers has come up at the Capitol, and Franklin says that is likely to continue if general opposition to the centers remains in place as we get closer to midterm elections.