WRN Daily: Milwaukee tenants urged to report unresponsive landlords

Milwaukee Common Council members are trying to do more in response to problem landlords. Council member Sharlen Moore said they’re hampered by state law.

“We’re doing the best that we can with the tools that we have,” Moore said. “And a lot of times when we create ordinances, the state then comes back and say, oh, oh, oh, shame on you, Milwaukee, you can’t do that. And they make their own state laws that then contradicts our ordinances.”

Common Council members held a Monday press conference to address concerns after more than 50 residents were evacuated last week from an apartment building that lacked heat and water. They were joined by Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, who addressed the issue of unresponsive landlords.

“There are basic standards, if you are going to collect money from a person, you will provide them four walls, you will provide them heat, you will provide them water,” said Lipski. “Rest assured, if you don’t turn that rent check in in time, you’re going to hear from them. But when you call them at 10 Below Zero, you can’t get them to pick a phone up. That is wildly unacceptable.”

Common Council Member Bob Bauman on Monday called out landlords who are persistent violators. “They’re very large. They have huge cash flows and millions in the tens of millions of dollars. They own thousands of units and they clearly have the resources to provide proper maintenance and proper equipment in their buildings, but they choose not to out of greed.”

Tenants are urged to report problems by calling 414-286-CITY or visiting city.milwaukee.gov/noheat.