WRN Daily: Motorists Need To Be On Alert For Deer

Drivers across Wisconsin are being urged to stay alert as deer activity increases in late spring and early summer, bringing a rise in crashes. May and June are especially active as deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers, often crossing busy roads.

“Drivers should have their full attention on the road ahead to avoid deer crashes,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said, noting deer can be unpredictable and may suddenly change direction or freeze.

Preliminary data shows there were 17,795 deer-related crashes in Wisconsin in 2025, resulting in six fatalities and 720 injuries. While most crashes involve cars and trucks, motorcyclists face a much higher risk. Of the 223 motorcycle-related deer crashes, four were fatal and 80 caused serious injuries — about 38% resulting in a fatality or serious injury, compared to less than 0.1% for those in cars.

Waukesha County recorded the highest number of deer crashes last year with 1,010, followed by Washington, Sheboygan, Dane and St. Croix counties.

Deer are most active in the early morning and evening, especially at dawn and dusk. Drivers should use headlights, slow down in high-risk areas and watch for multiple deer, as they often travel together. Officials stress staying focused, wearing a seatbelt and avoiding distractions.

If a deer enters your path, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Swerving can lead to more serious crashes. If a crash happens, move off the road if possible and call 911 if there are injuries or the deer is blocking traffic. Otherwise, report the crash to local law enforcement and remain in your vehicle while waiting for help. Never attempt to move an injured deer.

Officials say staying alert and prepared can help prevent these crashes during peak deer season.