WRN Daily: New law defines antisemitism in Wisconsin

A new, highly debated state law codifies a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed the legislation (AB 446) last week as Wisconsin Act 143. The bill’s author, Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison), spoke on the Assembly floor prior to passage in February.

“It’s a definition,” Tusler said. “This bill does not create a new crime. It doesn’t create a hate enhancer. It just defines what is and what is not anti-Semitism.”

Hannah Rosenthal, Immediate Past President and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, testified against the bill during an hours long public hearing last year. “Not a single jurisdiction that has adopted the IRA definition has seen any decline in anti-Semitic incidences,” she said.

Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde (D-Milwaukee) opposed the bill. “This bill will not make my Jewish constituents safe. This bill will not make my Jewish family safe. There are many Jewish activists against bills like this.”

Critics said the legislation would suppress pro-Palestinian speech and will open the state to First Amendment lawsuits. Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said that’s not the case. “I support the First Amendment,” Subeck said. “I don’t support anti-Semitic or racist or homophobic or any other sort of discriminatory speech, but I support the rights of people to say what they are going to say.”

Wisconsin will use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. Proponents say that provides clear guidance amid rising levels of antisemitism.