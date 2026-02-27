WRN Daily: PSC accepting public comment on Meta and Alliant Energy’s utility rate contract

Beaver Dam residents are bringing concerns about potential energy rate increases to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Regulators are accepting written public comment on Meta and Alliant Energy’s utility rate contract through next Tuesday. Emily Luy Tan is a Beaver Dam resident and Alliant customer who says the process of bringing a Meta AI data center to her community has never been transparent, leaving residents to wonder “how much will big tech pay and how much will we pay?”

Local Laborers 330 President Gerald Schomaker says his members are already working on the Meta Data Center site and related energy projects. During public testimony to a PSC attorney this week, he urged approval of Alliant Energy’s individual contract rate application.” Residents want a statewide standard for utility rate contracts related to data centers, and assurances that the projects won’t leave ratepayers on the hook if the data center bubble bursts. Wayne Oien of Beaver Dam said there are no guarantees for ratepayers, adding “we should not bear one red cent of that.” Residents say it’s been difficult to obtain information on the contract, because much of the language has been redacted.