WRN Daily: Regents Approve Tuition Hike for Fourth Straight Year

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has approved a fourth consecutive year of tuition increases, setting off a debate over affordability and the financial needs of the university system. Following Thursday’s vote, in-state undergraduate tuition will rise by 2 percent, while student fees will increase by an average of 3.5 percent across all campuses. The decision reflects what regents described as a continued effort to balance rising operational costs with keeping higher education accessible.

Not all members agreed with the move. Regent Timothy Nixon opposed the increase, questioning whether another hike was necessary after several years of rising costs for students and families.

“We’ve increased tuition four years in a row. I personally have not been provided with sufficient information to believe it is again necessary,” Nixon said. “No matter how reasonable the increase, the burden on students, parents, and the public is real.”

He also warned that even modest increases can have a significant impact, particularly for those already struggling with everyday expenses. “It is easy to say we are only taking a few $100. That is, however, a lot of money for many people when they do not have it, especially with skyrocketing costs of almost everything,” he said.

Supporters of the increase argued it is needed to maintain the long-term health of the university system. Regent Karen Walsh pointed to the lingering effects of the decade-long tuition freeze in Wisconsin, which she said continues to strain campus finances. “This is something you need to consider, which is the other side of the bright shiny coin called tuition freeze,” Walsh said. “That is not without consequences, and we still see them today. We are still trying to recover from that freeze today.”

Walsh acknowledged the financial pressure facing students but said failing to approve the increase would be more harmful in the long run. “And while I have a great deal of sympathy with how much money even $50 can be to a student who’s already holding two jobs and has a grant and loans to pay, I think it’s irresponsible not to pass this rather modest increase,” she said.

For students and families, the vote means costs will continue to climb heading into the next academic year, underscoring the ongoing tension between affordability and sustaining Wisconsin’s public university system.