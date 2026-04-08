WRN Daily: Regents Fire Rothman

Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost:

There were no other comments. The vote came just days after reports that the Regents requested that Rothman either resign or be fired. Rothman said he would not resign without knowing what he did wrong. Bogost said Regents have shared results of a performance review with Rothman but provided no details on complaints or shortcomings. The chair of the state Assembly’s Committee on Colleges and Universities has promised to schedule a public hearing on the matter.

According to a UW news release, vice president for university relations Chris Patton will serve as acting executive-in-charge until an interim president can be appointed.