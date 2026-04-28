WRN Daily: Report detail’s Wisconsin’s aging prison population

A new report provides insights into Wisconsin’s aging prison population. Wisconsin Policy Forum’s “Cross Examination” is a comprehensive review of the state’s criminal justice system. Research Director Joe Peterangelo says as of 2023, there were more than 1900 adults 60 or over in Wisconsin prisons for various offenses, including drunk driving, assault and disorderly conduct.

In addition to adding to overcrowding, older inmates bring added costs. The Department of Corrections health spending for adults has nearly tripled since 2005, it’s biggest budget increase. The report also found a dramatic increase in inmates in their 50s.