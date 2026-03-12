WRN Daily: report finds women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices

Women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices. While accounting for half of Wisconsin’s population, just over one quarter of all elected offices statewide were held by women last year, according to a new report.

Wisconsin Women’s Council Chair Denise Gaumer Hutchison said parity in office would be closer to 50 percent, and “by that measure, Wisconsin has not yet achieved equal representation at any level of elected office.” A notable exception is the judiciary. Women hold six of seven seats on Wisconsin’s elected Supreme Court. In the Court of Appeals, women rose from just 19% of positions in 2005 to 63% in 2025.

The report concludes that over the last twenty years, Wisconsin has experienced gradual, uneven, and incomplete progress toward gender equality in elected office.