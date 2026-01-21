WRN Daily: Republican authored bill regulating data centers clears Assembly

Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. A Republican authored bill which passed the state Assembly on Tuesday could address those, although Ashland Democrat Angela Stroud argued it doesn’t do enough to protect ratepayers or the environment.

“The only take away from the Republican bill is they don’t actually want to regulate data centers, because if they did, they would have proposed something that’s actually serious, that’s actually achievable, and it would actually get the job done,” Stroud said prior to Tuesday’s vote on the Assembly floor.

“The Public Service Commission tasked with creating rate structures, the place where the issue of rates would be dealt with, testified in committee” Stroud said. “They try to stay out of the partisan politics as much as possible. They said themselves that this is not a workable bill to control rates for customers.”

AB 840 would require the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to make sure that utility ratepayers are insulated from new costs linked to data centers, and that any renewable energy facilities intended to mainly serve a data center to be located on-site.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has indicated he opposes the bill. Its author, River Falls Republican Shannon Zimmerman, cautioned against doing nothing. “I’ll take good all day long,” Zimmerman said. “If you don’t support this, what you’re saying is I’m not going to support and defend the ratepayers. I’m not going to put provisions in which assure us of water protection going forward.”

Zimmerman said he trusts that the PSC will be able to implement the provisions of the bill once its passed and signed into law. “So I’m not a PSC expert, but here’s what I care about. I care about the outcome that they are able to measure to make certain that the consumer of said power, if it’s the data center, they’re on the hook for their share of that, not the locals. So the mechanics of how I trust they’re going to figure it out once this bill is passed because that’s their job.”

Democrats failed to amend the bill on the floor or return it to committee. It’s now ready for consideration in the Senate.