WRN Daily: Republican lawmakers say DPI violated open meeting laws with 2024 trip to Dells

Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are accusing the Department of Public Instruction of violating the state’s open meetings law during a four-day trip to the Wisconsin Dells last year that cost nearly $400,000. The allegation centers on a 2024 meeting where educators reviewed questions connected to new testing standards.

GOP legislators argue the process excluded the public and lacked transparency. Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R–Pleasant Prairie) questioned why members of the public were not involved in a meeting she says shaped major education policy. “You’re setting very, very impactful policy on academic standards for students throughout the state related to what is proficient,” Nedweski said. “You don’t think there should have been any public involvement?”

DPI officials deny any legal violation. Assistant State Superintendent for Government and Public Affairs Rich Judge said the meeting did not include a quorum of public officials, and therefore did not fall under the state’s open meetings requirements. Judge also pushed back against criticism about the lack of meeting notes.

“What I’ve heard is that there’s a frustration with not having meeting notes from that meeting to suggest that there is not a record of the standard setting,” Judge said. “There is an exhaustive record of the standard setting that has been presented to multiple legislative committees and to legislative leadership in both of the education committees in detail.”

According to DPI, the gathering involved educators and a private testing vendor, not decision‑making by agency leadership. The Adams County district attorney is now reviewing the complaint and has 20 days to decide whether to open an investigation or pursue charges.