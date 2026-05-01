WRN Daily: rescue groups will acquire 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms

Hundreds of beagles from the Ridglan Farms breeding facility will soon be in the care of the Dane County Humane Society, as part of a confidential agreement for rescue groups to take custody of some 1,500 beagles housed at the Dane County facility.

“We are just really getting ready to stage 500 dogs to come through our facility in about one week’s time,” said Amy Good, Director of Marketing and Development for DCHS. “So we are going to be having a huge group of trained staff who are going to be there, both from our organization and some of our partners.”

Good said DCHS has previous experience taking in large numbers of dogs. “So it’s not completely new to us. It’s just, I think, probably the first time we’ve seen something of this scale so close right here in Dane County.”

Potential adoptees should know these beagles have never been in a home environment. “So giving them the time to learn routines, learn all about being a dog, you know, is going to be important. Every dog’s going to be on their own timeline. It might take weeks, months, or even years for them to really adjust, but it’s a journey that will be well worth it for those dogs.”

DCHS can also use assistance with resources, and for people to adopt dogs already being cared for. “So many groups that are already full have stepped up to help. So if people can step up to adopt animals that are already in our care, that’s going to be super helpful too. It’s not just about the beagles.”