WRN Daily: Remaining Ridglan Farms Beagles rescued

A Dane County dog research facility at the center of long-running controversy is giving up the rest of its animals and shutting down operations.

Ridglan Farms has agreed to transfer hundreds of remaining beagles to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue, according to the group’s CEO, Lauree Simmons. The rescue organization says 325 dogs will be moved this week, with another 150 puppies expected to be transferred by the end of August.

“No more breeding, no more selling, no more testing — and full closure. Not one dog will remain,” Simmons said.

The latest effort follows a large-scale rescue operation on April 29 that relocated 2,110 beagles from the facility. Simmons said the final transfers fulfill a promise to remove every animal from the property.

“When we launched this rescue mission, I made you all a promise,” she said. “We would not stop until every single beagle was out and safe. We would not leave one dog behind. Today, we have honored that promise.”

Ridglan Farms, located in the Village of Blue Mounds, confirmed the transfer plan in a statement, saying the dogs being released have passed inspections by both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and are “happy and healthy.” The company also agreed to stop breeding and surrender its license at the end of the month as part of an investigation into longstanding allegations of animal cruelty.

Under the agreement, Ridglan Farms will also cease operations.