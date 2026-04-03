WRN Daily: Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving

Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or be fired.

In a March 26 letter to the Regents, Rothman said he’s been given no reason for the ultimatum and has no intention of stepping down. “I do not believe my resignation at this time is in the best interests of either the Universities of Wisconsin or the state of Wisconsin.”

Rothman also sent a letter to Regent President Amy Bogost, who said “the Board is responsible for the leadership of the Universities of Wisconsin and is having discussions about its future.” She said the board does not comment on personnel matters. Rothman was chosen to lead the 13 campus UW System in 2022. Prior to that he served as chair and CEO of the Milwaukee-based law firm Foley & Lardner.