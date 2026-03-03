WRN Daily: Senate could take up Crypto kiosk bill

A bill aimed at preventing crypto kiosk scams could be taken up by the Wisconsin Senate. The bill (AB 968) has already passed the Wisconsin Assembly with bipartisan support. It would limit daily kiosk transactions to $500 per customer, require customer identification, and cap the fees a kiosk operator can charge.

Scott Goldberg, an investigator with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, testified before a Senate committee on the fast moving nature of scams involving crypto kiosks and wallets. “One of our investigators advised us that during the investigation, they found that wallet moved hands three times in less than 10 minutes. We can’t write the first paragraph of a search warrant in 10 minutes.”

John Turk with Chicago based crypto kiosk operator Coinflip was questioned by Senator Jesse James. “There’s the guidance and recommendations (from the Department of Financial Institutions), but it’s still taking advantage of our people,” said James. “I think that’s where DFI needs to step in and ensure that their licensed operators are actually doing what they should be doing,” Turk said. “And if they’re not, their license should be revoked or they should be fined.”

AARP Wisconsin is urging Senate passage of the bill. Raj Shukla, state Director of AARP Wisconsin say the current guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is in not enough to protect consumers.

“The Department of Financial Institutions has put out guidance around these machines that call for low daily transaction limits and a number of other protections. But the Department of Financial Institutions can just issue guidance right now,” Shukla said. “What we need is the power of law, something that is enforceable by law enforcement. That’s why this legislation is so necessary.”