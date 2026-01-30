WRN Daily: Senators at odds over DHS funding with shutdown looming

The death of Alex Pretti has Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators at odds with a shutdown looming. Last weekend’s fatal shooting of the 37-year-old Green Bay native at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis has galvanized opponents of Trump administration actions in Minnesota. Madison Democrat Tammy Baldwin has said that she will not support funding for the Department of Homeland Security “without clear accountability and stronger controls over the agency.” Baldwin is also calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Congress has a choice to make. pic.twitter.com/E6NosHtQAZ — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 29, 2026

Oshkosh Republican Ron Johnson said he’ll “oppose any effort to defund” DHS. In an X post he blamed Minnesota Democrats for “inciting violence,” indicating he’d oppose Senate Democrats’ demands to renegotiate DHS funding with a partial government shutdown looming. On Newsmax’s “Wake Up America,” Johnson said there’s a “real possibility” of a shutdown, and Senate leadership should focus passing bills to automatically fund agencies at prior-year levels in the event of a shutdown and guarantee pay for essential personnel.

States and cities that work with law enforcement don’t experience the violence and deaths we’re seeing in Minnesota. This is the predictable result of the radical left’s incitement of violence and obstruction of justice. Democrats’ open-border policies have allowed rapists,… pic.twitter.com/6AP8aKkmxk — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 28, 2026

