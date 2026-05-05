WRN Daily: Share the Road with Animal-Drawn Vehicles

As warmer weather brings more traffic to Wisconsin’s rural highways, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding motorists and animal-drawn vehicle operators to remain alert and safely share the road.

May’s Law of the Month focuses on animal-drawn vehicle safety, an issue that remains a concern in many parts of the state where horse- and buggy-drawn vehicles are a common sight. “Animal-drawn vehicles often travel below the speed limit, making it essential for all road users to stay aware and be courteous of others,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. “If you approach an animal-drawn vehicle, slow down, proceed with caution, and pass only when it’s safe and legal to do so.”

According to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been 165 crashes involving animal-drawn vehicles over the past five years, resulting in 12 deaths and 186 injuries statewide. Officials say many of those crashes could have been prevented with slower speeds, reduced distractions, and better awareness.

Under state law, animal-drawn vehicles have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles and may travel in a traffic lane or on the road shoulder.

Safety requirements include:

A slow-moving vehicle emblem displayed on the back

Moving over when safe and practical if traveling slowly enough to disrupt traffic

Proper lighting during darkness or bad weather, visible from 500 feet, including: At least one white light on the front Two red lights on the back indicating vehicle width Two yellow or amber flashing strobe lights mounted within six inches of each side



State officials also note that using rubber tires helps reduce road wear and improves stability. The State Patrol says drivers play a critical role in preventing crashes involving animal-drawn vehicles. Motorists are encouraged to:

Stay alert, especially on rural roads with limited sightlines

Maintain a safe following distance

Remember animals can be unpredictable, particularly when startled by loud noises

Use horns sparingly and only when necessary

Slow down and pass with caution, watching for driveways and intersections

Be prepared for turns or sudden slowing

Avoid distractions — distracted driving was the most common factor in recent crashes

Reduce speed, which lowers crash severity and increases stopping distance

State law requires drivers to stop if possible when encountering a frightened animal until it is safely under control.