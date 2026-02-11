WRN Daily: State of the Tribes address includes call for mobile sports betting and medical cannabis

During Tuesday’s 26th Annual State of the Tribes Address at the Capitol, Red Cliff Chippewa Chair Nicole Boyd called on Wisconsin lawmakers to pass legislation to allow tribes to offer mobile sports betting through their compacts with the state.

“By allowing a legal framework for mobile sports wagering through Wisconsin’s tribes, the state will see increased revenue through the state gaming compacts, and consumers will have the legal protection needed to ensure they receive fair play. Let’s get this work done so we can provide something that will truly benefit Wisconsin.”

Boyd said estimates suggests Wisconsin residents are spending hundreds of millions of dollars via unlawful and unregulated sports betting platforms located outside the state. She also asked lawmakers to allow sale of medical marijuana and THC containing hemp products.

“When it comes to tribal health care, tribal nations desire improved access to medical cannabis and hemp-derived THC in Wisconsin. Acting now to improve access is an absolute necessity,” she said, adding that Wisconsinites “are beyond ready and growing more impatient” for that to occur.

Cannabis related legislation has consistently failed to advance in the Wisconsin Legislature, even as neighboring states have moved to allow its sale.

Boyd also asked for action to address gun violence and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and she made a point of thanking Governor Tony Evers for his advocacy on behalf of Wisconsin’s tribal communities.

“You should be extremely proud to have built lifelong relationships with so many. Our lives are sincerely touched because we know you. On behalf of the Wisconsin tribal nations, our members past, present, and future, we thank you for your work, your commitment, and just being the jazzy, chill, intelligent guy that you are.”

This was the last State of the Tribes address to be delivered during Evers’ time in office. The Democratic governor is not running for a third term in November.