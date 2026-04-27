WRN Daily: Study shows racial disparities remain in Wisconsin corrections

A new Wisconsin Policy Forum study finds Blacks remain overrepresented in Wisconsin’s prison population. “Cross Examination” is a comprehensive review of not just corrections but Wisconsin’s entire criminal justice system.

“In Wisconsin, black adults are about 12 times more likely to be incarcerated than white adults. That was second only to Vermont among the 50 states,” said Policy Forum Research Director Joe Peterangelo.

Researcher Andy Tisdel says the per capita rate for black individual entering the state prison system has decreased over the past quarter century, to just under 9 percent in 2024. “Black individuals are still disproportionately incarcerated compared to white individuals. We also found that prison admissions for American Indian and Alaska Native people increased substantially over the last quarter century.”

Wisconsin’s adult corrections population was 22,800 in 2024, which is below the national average. The report also details Wisconsin’s aging corrections population, and increased numbers of people entering the system for intoxicated driving convictions.