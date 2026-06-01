WRN Daily: Take Steps to Keep Skin Safe From Sun

With sunshine and warmer weather settling in, health experts say it’s important to take steps now to protect your skin. UW Health Dermatologist Dr. Lisa Arkin says sunscreen is one of the first and most important lines of defense—but it only works if it’s used properly.

“Sunblock or sunscreen is one of our first line ways to protect against the rays of the sun. And the key is really you have to reapply it,” Arkin said.

In addition to sunscreen, Dr. Arkin says people should consider adding another layer of protection by wearing sun-safe clothing.

“They make great sun protective clothing, which already has ultraviolet protective factor embedded into the fabric. That gives you an extra amount of protection in a wide brim hat or in sun protective clothing like the shirts and the bathing suits and the cover-ups,” she said.

Experts also recommend avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours—typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.—when UV rays are strongest. While a sunny day may not seem dangerous, doctors warn that repeated exposure over time can have serious long-term effects. Dr. Arkin says cumulative sun damage is a leading cause of skin cancer.

“Because if you get enough damage in the skin, eventually your immune system can’t intervene and you wind up with more and more accumulating mutations in your skin—and that is what directly induces a skin cancer,” she explained.

To lower your risk, dermatologists recommend regularly applying and reapplying sunscreen, using lotions with sun protection, wearing UV-protective clothing, and taking steps to prevent sunburn.

01As summer begins, experts say building sun-safe habits now can help protect your skin for years to come.