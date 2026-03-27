WRN Daily: Third round of “No Kings” rallies set for Saturday

Another round of “No Kings” rallies will take place around Wisconsin and the nation on Saturday.

With widespread disapproval over his undeclared war in Iran and rising gasoline prices, a new Fox News Poll shows just 22 percent of respondents strongly approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance. That dissatisfaction will be front and center Saturday as tens of thousands of Americans are expected to turn out for a third major round of No Kings rallies protesting the Trump administration’s policies and actions.

Dozens of protests are set for Wisconsin, from Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay to smaller communities like Hayward and Lancaster.

Organizers of Saturday’s march at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul anticipate 100,000 people, with the added draw of Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and Jane Fonda. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation recently announced one of its 2026 Profile in Courage Awards to the people of the Twin Cities for their actions during the federal immigration enforcement surge.