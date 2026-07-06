WRN Daily: Three dead after boat capsizes in Lake Geneva

Tragedy in Lake Geneva.

Three children drowned and six adults and one child were rescued Friday afternoon when the boat they were aboard capsized on Geneva Lake as storms rolled through southeast Wisconsin. All four children were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized. Witnesses said the weather changed rapidly bringing 60 mile an hour winds and violent waves while many boats were on the lake shortly after noon. The Lake Geneva community took time to remember the children and their families during Fourth of July observances on Sunday.