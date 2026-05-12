WRN Daily: Tick activity starting earlier, more severe this spring

Health officials say this spring is shaping up to be a bad one for ticks across Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already tracking an increase in emergency room visits related to tick bites, while the Wisconsin Department of Health reports tick activity is higher than normal this early in the season.

UW Health infectious disease physician Dr. Greg DeMuri says a mild winter is a major reason why tick populations are rising. “Ticks are really dependent on climate and how severe of a winter we have,” DeMuri said. “If the winter is mild, more animals survive—so there are more hosts for ticks to feed on.”

That combination is leading to higher tick populations this year, increasing the likelihood of human exposure—especially as more people spend time outdoors in warmer weather. Health experts say prevention is key.

Dr. DeMuri recommends wearing long sleeves and long pants when possible to reduce the chance of ticks reaching the skin. “That prevents ticks from crawling up your legs, which is how they often gain access to the body,” he said.

Using insect repellent is another important step. Products containing DEET or picaridin are effective at deterring ticks and can be applied directly to the skin. Experts also remind pet owners to take precautions, as dogs and cats can carry ticks indoors. Veterinarians can provide guidance on preventive treatments for pets.

Tick activity is also beginning earlier this year, making it especially important to recognize the signs of a bite or a potential infection. One of the most well-known symptoms of Lyme disease is a distinctive rash.

“The rash looks like a target—it’s a ring shape with a clearing in the center,” DeMuri said.

Other symptoms can include fever, fatigue, achiness, joint swelling, and even facial drooping in more serious cases. Health officials advise contacting a healthcare provider if symptoms develop after a tick bite, or if there’s uncertainty about how long a tick may have been attached. With tick populations higher than normal across Wisconsin, experts say staying aware and taking simple precautions can go a long way in reducing risk while enjoying the outdoors this spring and summer.