WRN Daily: Tiffany pledges DHS audit if elected

Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany talked about health care in Madison last week.

“We have to start with transparency. Only through that can we have greater choice and competition. Other things that need to be done in regards to this. There needs to be a full audit of Department of Health Services, in particular the Medicaid program.”

Tiffany said an audit “will find millions, if not tens of millions of dollars” in Medicaid fraud. He also promised to implement a work requirement for people on BadgerCare.

The 7th District congressman commented last week in Madison, on the same day the seven Democratic candidates participated in a forum hosted by Wisconsin Health News.