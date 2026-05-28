WRN Daily: Tiffany says some J6 defendants could possibly see compensation

The Republican candidate for Governor weighs in on compensating people who claim they were harmed by the federal government. Tom Tiffany says some January 6 defendants could “possibly” receive compensation through the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

“I would want to take a look at what was the harm that was done to those victims. If it’s significant enough, perhaps they should receive compensation.”

Tiffany said he is “still studying the details” of the fund, which has drawn bipartisan criticism from US Senators.

“If they were illegitimately harmed, then possibly they should. Where I draw the line in regards to this is anyone that harmed a law enforcement official, no.” The 7th District Congressman commented during a Tuesday WisPolitics luncheon in Madison.

On Wednesday, State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein proposed the No Taxpayer Dollars for Insurrectionists Act to create a 100% state income tax on any payouts received the fund.