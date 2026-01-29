WRN Daily: Trump endorses for Governor and 7th CD

Presidential endorsements in Wisconsin. Donald Trump is endorsing Tom Tiffany for governor. Trump’s endorsement of the 7th District congressman came on Tuesday. His Republican primary opponent, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, dropped out of the race on Wednesday. In a statement posted to Truth Social, the President called Tiffany a “Highly Respected America First Congressman,” with his “Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Wisconsin,” followed in all caps with “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”

“I’m grateful for the overwhelming support we have received since launching this campaign, and I’m especially honored to earn President Trump’s endorsement. Just one year into his second term, wages are rising, gas prices are down, our economy is growing, and our border is secure,” said Tiffany. “For seven years, Democrat leadership has pushed our state in the wrong direction. As governor, I will make Wisconsin great again by lowering utility rates and property taxes, cutting burdensome red tape, rooting out waste and fraud, and restoring common-sense leadership to Madison.”

The winner of the August primary election will face one of nine Democrats running to succeed Governor Tony Evers, who’s not seeking a third term.

Trump is also endorsing Michael Alfonso to succeed Tiffany in his northern Wisconsin congressional district.

It is my greatest honor to accept this endorsement from President Donald J. Trump. He is truly the greatest president of all time, and I pledge to be a steadfast MAGA warrior for the people of Wisconsin’s 7th District🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7KspoW6U8P — Michael Alfonso (@MikeAlfonsoWI) January 28, 2026

Alfonso is the son-in-law of Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who previously held the seat before resigning in 2019. The Republican primary in the 7th CD includes three other candidates. The winner will face one of three Democrats in the November general election.