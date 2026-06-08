WRN Daily: Trump offers assurances regarding Iran war during Wisconsin farm visit

President Donald Trump, at a Chippewa County farm Friday, said the war with Iran is “nearly settled.” The president took part in a roundtable with farmers at Custer Farms in Chippewa County.

“But we’re going to come out and your fertilizer prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago. Your fertilizer is down, your energy is down, your oil, your gas is all coming way down. And frankly, I thought it would go much higher than it did. I thought, frankly, that gasoline would be much higher.”

Trump was joined by 3rd District Congressman Derrick Van Orden, Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany and US Senator Ron Johnson to promote the administration’s efforts on behalf of farmers and rural Wisconsin.

With Van Orden seeking a third House term, President Trump urged voters to vote Republican in the midterms.

“We’ve had great success here in Wisconsin and we brought a lot of business to Wisconsin. We recommend it. I love the place. And hopefully you’re going to be voting Republican because frankly, Republican is, I call it the sane way to go. It’s the sane way.”

Although increased fuel and fertilizer prices due the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have added costs to farmers operating budgets, Trump insisted that Democratic policies have hurt farmers.

“And it’s really bad for the farmer because we were having record stuff and then we had to put out a fire we had to extinguish a nuclear weapon a capable nuclear this was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence and we weren’t going to let that happen nobody wanted that to happen.”

The visit was Trump’s first to Wisconsin since the start of his second term.