WRN Daily: Trump to make first Wisconsin visit of second term

President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Friday to shore up his support with farmers. The White House has yet to release details of where Trump will stop in Chippewa County. It will be the president’s first visit to Wisconsin of his second term. A Trump spokesperson told WisPolitics that the president will talk about efforts to lower costs, open new trade markets and reduce regulations. He’ll also promote creation of Rural Opportunity Zones, which include tax incentives for those who invest in rural areas. Farmers in Wisconsin and across the nation have been challenged by the effects of Trump’s tariffs and the war with Iran. According to figures cited by the Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin had 16 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy filings in 2025, Trump’s first year in office, representing a 700% increase over the previous year.