WRN Daily: Trump’s calls to nationalize elections seen as unconstitutional

Trump's calls to nationalize elections seen as unconstitutional

A former US Attorney says President Trump’s call to “nationalize” elections runs counter to the Constitution. John Vaudreuil is a former US Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, now with the civic education group Keep Our Republic.

“And what he says is directly contrary to Article 1 of the Constitution that says the time, place, and manner of elections will be set by the states.” Vaudreuil said,

Even if Trump’s call for Republicans to “take over” elections in several states come to nothing, Vaudreuil sees a real danger in the president’s rhetoric. “These ridiculous suggestions to circumvent the Constitution plant the distrust in our locally run elections.”

Vaudreuil says any partisan or political party role in running elections would also be unconstitutional.