WRN Daily: US Senate Dems block DHS funding bill; Sen Johnson and MN AG Ellison trade barbs at Capitol hearing

US Senator Tammy Baldwin on Thursday joined fellow Democrats to block passage of a bill that would continue funding the Department of Homeland Security. Baldwin says Wisconsinites have watched in horror as their Minnesotan neighbors have been taken from their homes and killed by federal agents.

Baldwin says that until Republicans and President Trump agree to restrictions to ICE and other agencies, Democrats won’t allow the spending bill to pass.

Meanwhile, another heated exchange at the U.S. Capitol. This time between U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in in the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The Wisconsin Republican accusing Ellison of encouraging anti-ICE protests – and “exploiting” the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti:

“A tragedy was going to happen and you encouraged it. And you ought to feel damn guilty about it. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.//Yeah, sit there and smirk. Smirk. It’s sick. It is despicable.//Are you asking me for comment, Senator? Because everything you said was untrue. It was a nice theatrical performance, but it was all lies.”

Ellison told senators Thursday that federal law enforcement agencies are still blocking state and local authorities from participating in the investigations into the shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration agents in Minneapolis.