WRN Daily: UW-Health behavioral health expert offers tips on beating the “Doomscroll” on social media

If you’re feeling down and anxious about the state of the world and the constant negative news on social media, do something about it. That’s the advice from UW-Health Behavioral Health specialist Shawn Skogen.

“It is the small steps. I think we get stuck in, ‘Well, I want this to be better now’ or ‘what’s it going to be like in a month?” But that small change today, right? I’d say that 10 minute walk on your lunch break today and again tomorrow and the next day adds up where, OK, you’re feeling better.”

Skogen says just taking care of yourself a little bit each day, rather than endlessly scrolling social media can make all the difference.

TRANSCRIPT: “Looking at things like what are your innate needs with things, right? How are you responding to those needs, whether they’re physical, emotional, that’s information, right? If you’re feeling that isolation, how do you act on that? How do you meet that? How do you reach out or even just caring for yourself again, right? And it always sounds too simple, but I like to keep it simple. How are you taking care of yourself, right? Diet, exercise, social connection, downtime, rest. Those all come into play and they add up over time if we can consistently practice those skills.”

Skogin says engaging in advocacy and community support is a great outlet as well. Find a community group or local organization to volunteer or engage with to help others while you’re helping yourself.

Raymond Neupert, WRN