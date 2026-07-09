WRN Daily: Vance pushes for election investigation and endorses Tiffany

Vice President JD Vance says he wants to continue investigating alleged election fraud in Wisconsin. Speaking at Milwaukee’s Air National Guard base on Wednesday, Vance says assertions that no fraud took place make him suspicious.

“So when I hear a guy protesting out of nowhere, ‘I did not do any election fraud! I did not do any election fraud!’ It makes me wonder, why is that guy protesting so aggressively?”

Vance also claimed the state’s refusal to turn over Wisconsinites’ personal information to keep receiving federal food assistance funding was a scam.

“Just give us the data so that we can check whether you’ve got illegal aliens on your food stamp rolls, and he’s saying absolutely not. And I think the only plausible explanation for that is that he cares more about protecting illegal aliens than he does the good citizens of Wisconsin.”

Vance also endorsed 7th Congressional District Congressman Tom Tiffany for Governor while talking about the White House’s efforts to reduce Medicaid fraud. Vance also hosted a 10-thousand dollar a couple Republican fundraising dinner in Milwaukee on Wednesday.