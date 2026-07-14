WRN Daily: Watch for Signs of Heat Exhaustion During Extreme Heat

With temperatures expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s throughout the week, health officials are reminding residents to take steps to stay safe and recognize the warning signs of heat-related illness. Dr. Nick Lehnertz of the Minnesota Department of Health says heat exhaustion can develop quickly during prolonged exposure to high temperatures and may worsen if left untreated.

“You’ll start to feel a little bit like fatigued or exhausted. You’ll start sweating heavily and maybe have a headache and getting dizzy,” Lehnertz said. “Heat exhaustion can progress into what’s known as heat stroke. Your headache gets worse and you might have nausea and vomiting. You’ll start getting confused, maybe even agitated or aggressive.”

Health experts recommend moving to a cool location and drinking water immediately if symptoms such as dizziness, headache, excessive sweating, nausea or fatigue begin to develop. Officials also encourage residents to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day whenever possible.

“Stay cool,” Lehnertz said. “If you can, avoid being outside in the hottest parts of the day. Stay in an air-conditioned place. If you have to be outside, be very aware of those early signs of heat exhaustion. Stay hydrated.”

In addition to protecting themselves, Minnesotans are encouraged to check on family members, neighbors and others who may be more vulnerable to the heat. Lehnertz says older adults, young children and people with underlying health conditions face a greater risk of heat-related illness.

“Individuals of advanced age and also the very young, those individuals maybe under the age of five or so, individuals with certain medical conditions such as heart disease or diabetes or maybe they’re struggling with weight issues,” he said. “Those people also have difficulty maintaining and regulating their body temperature.”

Health officials advise residents to drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks from the sun, seek air-conditioned spaces when available and watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. As the hot weather continues, officials say staying cool, staying hydrated and looking out for one another can help prevent serious heat-related emergencies.