WRN Daily: ‘We got our butts kicked” – Tiffany reacts to state Supreme Court loss

Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is downplaying the significance of Democrats’ decisive win in Wisconsin’s closely watched Supreme Court election, saying Republicans are already turning their attention to the November general election. Liberal Judge Chris Taylor won roughly 60 percent of the statewide vote Tuesday, a result that has sparked frustration within Republican circles and renewed criticism of state party leadership.

Asked about the outcome, Tiffany acknowledged the loss but emphasized that future contests will look very different. “We got our butts kicked last night, right? There’s no doubt about it, and we should acknowledge that,” Tiffany told reporters at the Capitol. “But the election that’s coming up this fall in November is a new election. And you guys know as well as anyone, every election is unique.”

The 7th District congressman said his campaign remains focused on turning out conservative-leaning voters, which he described as the biggest challenge for Republicans statewide. “I would say the number one thing is you need to turn people out,” Tiffany said. “That’s going to be, I mean, that’s the biggest challenge in Wisconsin. We all know it’s no secret that there’s some people that are just showing up occasionally now to vote.”

Taylor’s victory has intensified criticism of Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming, with some party members questioning the GOP’s strategy and leadership. Tiffany declined to weigh in on Schimming’s future, saying that decision is not his to make. “That’s a decision for the party leadership here in Wisconsin,” he said. “They’re going to make that decision. I’ve got my hands full running for governor.”

Tiffany has already secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and will face one of seven Democratic candidates in November following the August primary.