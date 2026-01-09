WRN Daily: WI DHS rejects federal changes to child vaccine schedules

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is directing doctors to continue following the childhood vaccination schedule, after changes were made at the federal level.

State epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard says children in the state are already not getting vaccinated at the rates they should be. “Most parents in Wisconsin choose to follow the advice of medical professionals and get their children fully vaccinated, but not all, and we want that to be as close to 100% as we can.”

Westergaard says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action removing 6 vaccines from that schedule doesn’t change the need to keep children safe. “The vaccine schedules we have are based on solid evidence and the best way is to keep our children healthy.”

The changes announced this week are backed by US Health and Human Services Secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr.