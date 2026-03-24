WRN Daily: Wisconsin Agriculture in the Spotlight on National Ag Day

National Agriculture Day is shining a spotlight on Wisconsin’s farmers and food producers, with state officials highlighting both the industry’s economic impact and the challenges it faces. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says supporting local producers remains a top priority, especially as farmers work to connect directly with consumers.

“We have a Something Special from Wisconsin program — it’s a little logo on the back of products that are participants,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “We also have a Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program, where we really have grants that go to businesses that are trying to find their ways to consumers.”

Wisconsin’s agricultural reach extends far beyond state borders. In 2025, the state exported nearly $3 billion worth of food, forestry and agricultural products. Still, producers are facing mounting pressures, particularly when it comes to costs and pricing. “Right now, prices that farmers are paying for things and prices the farmers are receiving for things are not optimal,” Romanski said. “We need to see that be adjusted. There are some international events that are affecting that, and that’s a challenge right now too.”

Access to markets is another concern, especially as global trade disruptions ripple through the agricultural economy. “Access to markets is a challenge right now,” Romanski said. “We’ve seen disruptions in international markets, whether it’s tariffs or retaliatory tariffs. That has an impact not just on Wisconsin products going to other countries, but products from all around the United States.”

Despite the challenges, DATCP leaders say Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural portfolio remains a major strength. “We don’t have all of our eggs in one basket,” Romanski said. “We are America’s Dairyland, but we produce about 95 percent of all the ginseng in the United States and more than 60 percent of all the cranberries. If you like sweet corn or beans or peas, farmers here grow them.”

Romanski says animal diseases, market access and pricing pressures continue to be the biggest hurdles facing producers. National Agriculture Day is observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country.